Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $252.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.47.

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $2,247,050.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,117.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $2,247,050.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,117.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

