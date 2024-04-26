Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Traton has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

