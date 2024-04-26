Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
