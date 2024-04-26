Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of TSBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Touchstone Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

