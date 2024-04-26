Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toto Stock Down 0.4 %

Toto stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

