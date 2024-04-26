Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in April

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
