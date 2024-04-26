Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of Tokio Marine stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.88. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

