Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

