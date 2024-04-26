Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$217.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$210.00.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$182.56.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$208.35 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

