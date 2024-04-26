Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $606.76.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $572.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

