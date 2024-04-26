Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3839 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Tencent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $43.44 on Friday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.