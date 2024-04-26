Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $42.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after purchasing an additional 523,796 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.