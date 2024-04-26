TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TEL opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.