Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.6 %
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
