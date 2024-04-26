Susquehanna Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $25.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.88.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

