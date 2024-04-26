Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Surge Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

SGY opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$784.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

