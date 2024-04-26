Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SPH stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Suburban Propane Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.83 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

