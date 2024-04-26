STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.76 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. STP has a total market cap of $108.76 million and $3.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,113.34 or 0.99891567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00096791 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05600418 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,435,057.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.