StockNews.com Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

