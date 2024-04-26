StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $347.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $347.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

