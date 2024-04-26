StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.