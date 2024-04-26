StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 7.97% of Reading International worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

