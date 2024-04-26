StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 2.8 %
OGEN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
