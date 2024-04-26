StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.