StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

