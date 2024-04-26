StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 31.0 %
Shares of CALA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Dividend King?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.