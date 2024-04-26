StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 31.0 %

Shares of CALA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

