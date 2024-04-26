StockNews.com Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

