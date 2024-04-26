StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
