StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267,010.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 404.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 94.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 24.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

