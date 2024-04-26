Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Performance

JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

JOANN Company Profile

Featured Stories

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

