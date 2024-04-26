Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Stericycle Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.51 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 87.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $45,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

