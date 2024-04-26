Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

