South32 (LON:S32) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

S32 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.38) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.83. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 143.40 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.50 ($2.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,142.86%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

