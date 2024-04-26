South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after buying an additional 204,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,694,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $30.31 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.