South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NLOP opened at $22.71 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola purchased 2,066 shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

