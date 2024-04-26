Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,473,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 285,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 705.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

