SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $832.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.