SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.9038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.

SLM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years.

SLM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. SLM has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

