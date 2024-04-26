SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.