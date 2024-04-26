SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJW opened at $54.81 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

