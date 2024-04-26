Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Grows By 2,806.7%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 2,806.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trainline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.
About Trainline
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.