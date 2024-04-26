Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 43.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,322.0 days.

Topcon Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of TOPCF opened at $11.49 on Friday. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

