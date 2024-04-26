Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Expands By 1,500.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TLPFY opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

