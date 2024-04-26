Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Rises By 240.6%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

