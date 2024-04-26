Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Rises By 240.6%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.