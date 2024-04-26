Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Drops By 63.9%

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

