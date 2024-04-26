Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SQZ opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.59) on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.11. The firm has a market cap of £823.91 million, a PE ratio of 288.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Sian Lloyd acquired 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,953.18 ($4,882.88). In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £34,010 ($42,008.40). Also, insider Sian Lloyd bought 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £3,953.18 ($4,882.88). Insiders bought a total of 138,369 shares of company stock valued at $25,371,238 in the last three months. 41.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

