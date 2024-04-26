Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.42 on Friday. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

