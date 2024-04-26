Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NUE stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nucor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
