Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.