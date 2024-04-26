Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.