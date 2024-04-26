SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

