Scotiabank Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $47.25

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

